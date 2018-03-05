(WHDH) – Popular Netflix anthology series, “Black Mirror,” has been renewed for a fifth season, the Hollywood Reporter reports.

The series released a video on Twitter Monday morning showcasing some of its most popular episodes, including the Emmy Award-winning hit, “San Junipero.” The video ended with a message: “Be right back.”

The show launched on U.K.’s Channel 4 before creator Charlie Brooker brought the show to Netflix for its third season, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

An episode count or release date have yet to be announced.

The future will be brighter than ever. pic.twitter.com/slVeg3VPd7 — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) March 5, 2018

