In case foodies are looking to carry the sensation of having wing sauce on your face after leaving the table, Applebee’s has partnered with skincare brand, Winky Lux, to launch Saucy Gloss – four lip glosses that supposedly taste like the restaurant’s signature wing sauces.

Paying homage to National Lipstick Day and National Hot Wing Day, buyers will be able to purchase lip gloss flavors like “Get Me Hot Buffalo,” “Sweet Chile Kiss,” “Be My Honey Pepper” and “Honey BBQ-T.” Each will retail for $18.

If buyers want to sample the entire line, Winky Lux will offer a four-piece combo for $65.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)