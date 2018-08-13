DETROIT (WHDH) — Fans are sending their prayers towards singer Aretha Franklin who is reportedly gravely ill.

Showbiz 411 reported Sunday night that the 76-year-old is surrounded by family and friends in Detroit, who are asking for prayers and privacy.

Franklin has dealt with several health issues in the past, including cancer.

Celebrities and fans have taken to social media to wish Franklin well.

