(WHDH) — Ariana Grande wants her fans to take part in the political process.

The singer has joined forces with an organization called HeadCount and they are helping concert-goers to get registered to vote.

Fans can get registered at one of Grande’s shows or by texting “Ariana” to 40649.

Those too young to vote can get a reminder on their 18th birthday.

The 25-year-old’s “Sweetener World Tour” started Monday in Albany, New York.

HeadCount has previously partnered with other bands including the Dave Matthews Band, the Dixie Chicks and Phish.

