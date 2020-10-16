Arlington native teams up with NY based musician to create virtual concert to encourage voter turnout

(WHDH) — City Winery is teaming up with a host of Black artists, musicians, and poets for a virtual concert to increase voter turnout at the polls and support the fight against voter suppression.

The first “Voice Your Vote”​ virtual concert was proposed by Arlington native and music-lover Paul Blumenfeld when he came across soul singer-songwriter Valerie June’s “Young, Gifted & Black” Spotify playlist. He said he was inspired to create this concert by watching the recent social justice movements around the nation.

Blumenfeld contacted June about his idea and she agreed to both curate and headline the event.

“This year, 2020, has unveiled so many wounds that we have the power to change by voting. From systemic racism to climate change, it can feel overwhelming to look at the countless issues we’re facing in the world today and to decide which ones to focus on changing, but collectively showing up in record numbers to cast our ballots is one of the simplest ways we can raise our voices. I believe that by voting in this year’s election we have the power to end the year on a high note, so voice your vote,” June said..

June is just one of more than a dozen artists who have agreed to participate.

Ticket holders can tune into the livestream on Mandolin on October 18 at 6:00 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will be distributed to ​Fair Fight ​and ​Movement Voter Project’s Black-Led Organizing Fund,​ two organizations working to support fair elections and grassroots voter mobilization around the country.​

​Tickets are $15.00 for this virtual concert and are available here.

