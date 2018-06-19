BOSTON (WHDH) – Two Arlington teens got the chance of a lifetime when pop star Harry Styles pulled them on stage during his concert at the TD Garden Monday night.

For Hannah Barrett and Rebecca Murphy, meeting and dancing with Styles is a dream come true.

“This is something we have literally dreamed about since we were like 12,” Barrett said.

The meeting on stage at the Garden didn’t happen by accident – the teens had a plan.

“We first started looking at balcony seats and they were just, like… we’ve wanted this forever so we decided to get the pit tickets,” Barrett said.

They also searched for outfits that would catch the former One Direction singer’s eye.

“We figured doing something sparkly would like really catch his eye,” Murphy said. “Eventually it all came together and we had matching outfits.”

The pair also made a sign that read: Let us backup dance on stage.

“We had our sign and people would ask what it said and we would be like, ‘Oh, we know it’s not going to happen, but we’re going to try anyway,’” Murphy said.

Their plan worked – Styles called them to the stage to be backup dancers.

The two have been long-time fans — not just for the music but for his message.

“His whole motto is treat people with kindness,” Barrett said. “He’s really big on like you know, pride and it’s pride month. We had the pride flag on stage. He just really seems like a good person and uses his platform to spread good messages.”

A day after the concert, the pair were still on cloud nine, still wild about Styles.

Barrett said dancing at the concert in front of the massive crowd was like “a surreal dream experience.”

“It was just crazy and then, on the other hand, having Harry Styles dancing right next to you is just a big deal,” she said. “It was just overwhelming.”

