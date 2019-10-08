Tameka 'Tiny' Harris of Xscape seen at the 2017 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, July 2, 2017, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — The reality television star and wife of rapper T.I. says $750,000 in jewelry was stolen from her Lamborghini outside an Atlanta bar.

News outlets report Tameka “Tiny” Harris told Atlanta police that she left wedding rings, watches and stud earrings in a blue velour bag on the center console. She says the jewelry was missing when she returned to her car Sunday night.

Officials told WSB-TV that security near the bar didn’t see anything suspicious.

Harris was part of the R&B group Xscape and starred in “The Family Hustle” alongside Clifford “T.I.” Harris.

