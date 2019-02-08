(WHDH) — Attorneys for Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey filed a motion Thursday that would compel his latest accuser to identify himself or dismiss the case.

The case of John Doe versus Spacey was initially filed in the United States district court last September.

The plaintiff, a massage therapist, alleges the former “House of Cards” actor sexually assaulted him when he was giving Spacey a massage at Spacey’s Malibu home in October of 2016.

Spacey has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by multiple people, including actor Anthony Rapp was in November of 2017.

In January, Spacey pleaded not guilty to a criminal charge of fondling an 18-year-old man at a bar in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)