Austrian company buys assets of Schilling’s defunct company

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An Austrian business has bought the remaining assets of former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling’s failed 38 Studios video game company in Rhode Island.

Vienna-based THQ Nordic announced Thursday that it acquired the “Kingdoms of Amalur” game, the unfinished “Project Copernicus” game and other 38 Studios assets. The sale price was $900,000.

Schilling struck a deal in 2010 to move his company from Massachusetts to Providence, Rhode Island, in exchange for a $75 million loan guarantee by Rhode Island. Less than two years after the move, 38 Studios ran out of money and went bankrupt.

The Providence Journal reports money from the sale to THQ Nordic will go toward paying down Rhode Island’s debt on the loan guarantee. The state already has recouped more than $50 million in lawsuits.

