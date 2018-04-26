‘Avengers’ fans head to theaters for advance screening of ‘Infinity War’

BOSTON (WHDH) — Fans of the popular “Avengers” superhero movie franchise are getting a special screening Thursday of the latest installment, “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Regal movie theaters are hosting advance screenings of “Infinity War” before it opens at theaters nationwide on Friday.

The movie features characters like Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow, plus casts from recent Marvel films like “Black Panther” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Ticket presales have been very popular, with “Infinity War” selling more advanced tickets than the past seven Marvel movies combined.

