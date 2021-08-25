(WHDH) — The naked baby who was featured on the cover of Nirvana’s iconic “Nevermind” album is reportedly suing the rock band for child sexual exploitation.

A lawsuit filed by Spencer Elden claims his legal guardians didn’t consent to the photo and that the band made a promise to cover his genitals with a sticker but they never did on the album artwork that was released, TMZ reported.

Elden alleges that the album cover has caused him to suffer lifelong damages.

The lawsuit seeks more than $150,000 in damages from Kurt Cobain’s estate, Dave Grohl, and the rest of the band.

Nevermind was released in 1991 and it featured several hits including “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “Come as You Are.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)