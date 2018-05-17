LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Backstreet Boys have a new single.
They released “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” on Thursday, along with a video that shows the quintet dancing in sync. Singer Nick Carter tweeted thanks to fans for 25 years of support.
Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, A.J. McLean and Howie Dorough will resume a 21-show Las Vegas residency in July.
(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)