(CNN) — Bad Bunny will open the trailer doors to his distinct 53-foot matte black semi-truck for an overnight Airbnb stay.

The musician will offer three individual one-night stays in his luxurious trailer in April, following his final tour stop in Miami. Two guests each get to stay at $91.00 a night, which is a nod to his record breaking 9.1 billion streams on Spotify in 2021.

Guests will also receive VIP tickets to his sold-out tour stop in Miami, a photoshoot with the big rig and a virtual greeting from Bad Bunny himself.

“Being on tour has reconnected me with my fans and the energy they give me during each show in every city we visit is incredible” Bad Bunny said in a statement. “I’m hoping that by hosting guests in my truck I can give them a chance to feel like they’re on tour with me. This truck has played such a big role in the concept of my tour and my last album that I want to share this unique experience with them.”

The West Coast Customs-designed rig features chrome flames, a state of the art sound system, a customized grill and lights and all leather interiors.

To honor his Puerto Rican community, Bad Bunny and Airbnb will make a one-time donation to the Fundación Good Bunny, which works to improve the quality of life in Puerto Rican youth through the support of youth arts and sports initiatives.

Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Miami and for any travel and lodging to attend the concert.

Fans can request to book this stay beginning Tuesday, March 29 at 1 p.m. EST at airbnb.com/badbunny.

