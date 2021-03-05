Beloved Cape Cod restaurant transformed for ‘American Horror Story’ shoot

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A beloved restaurant on Cape Cod has been transformed for the new season of “American Horror Story.”

The welcoming sign outside of The Mews Restaurant and Cafe in Provincetown has been changed to “The Muse” as crews continue work on the tenth season of the hit show, The AHS Zone reported on Friday.

The popular eatery is known for its water views, upstairs cafe, and massive vodka collection.

New photos from the set of the show that surfaced this week indicate the upcoming season could be very “atmospheric.”

Hollywood star Macaulay Culkin is on the set, according to Ryan Kiera Armstrong, one of the stars of the show.

Armstrong on Friday shared a photo in an Instagram story of a chair with her name on it next to a chair with Culkin’s name on it.

Finn Wittrock, who has starred in numerous seasons, was spotted walking down Commercial Street as cameras rolled, recent photos show.

Actress Adina Porter was also seen on set, according to The AHS Zone.

No additional details about the season were immediately available.

The welcoming sign outside of The Mews Restaurant & Cafe in Provincetown has been changed to “The Muse” for “American Horror Story” Season 10. #AHS10 pic.twitter.com/TjzEwakcQ5 — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) March 5, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)