Beloved dog who played ‘Cheddar’ on Brooklyn Nine-Nine has died, owners say

OXNARD, Calif. (WHDH) — The beloved dog that played “Cheddar” on the hit show Brooklyn Nine-Nine has died, his family announced.

In a post on Instagram, the owners of the dog, whose real name is Stewart, announced that he “crossed the rainbow bridge” on Tuesday after a visit to its favorite beach.

“We went to the beach (his favorite place) where he frolicked in the surf and then enjoyed a picnic lunch of In & Out burgers,” the post read. “We relaxed in the sun and just enjoyed each other’s company. Our veterinarian met us there later and Stewart went to sleep peacefully in my arms while listening to the sounds of the ocean.”

The post continued, “He was a one in a million kind of dog, he was my supaah staah.”

