It was take two for Ben Affleck recently as the Cambridge native and Hollywood star again showed his love for Dunkin’, appearing in an ad for the brand a matter of months after he and his wife Jennifer Lopez both appeared in separate a Dunkin’ Super Bowl ad.

Affleck and Lopez’ Super Bowl ad showed him working a Dunkin’ drive-thru in Medford.

This time, Affleck was a customer, walking into a Dunkin’ location, ordering a meal and poking fun at his co-star and close friend Matt Damon after workers confused the two.

The two actors have been friends for years, making movies and winning awards together.

Damon has also recently been in the Boston area alongside Affleck’s brother, Casey, filming scenes for their movie “The Instigators.”

