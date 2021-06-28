(CNN) — The BET Awards, honoring Black excellence in entertainment and sports, were presented Sunday.

See below for the full list of nominees with winners indicated in bold.

Album of the year

After Hours – The Weeknd

Blame It on Baby – DaBaby

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER

King’s Disease – Nas

Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle

Best female R&B / pop artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R. *WINNER

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best male R&B / pop artist

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown *WINNER

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best female hip hop artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER

Latto

Saweetie

Best male hip hop artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby *WINNER

Pop Smoke

Best new artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon *WINNER

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best collaboration

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP” *WINNER

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled featuring Drake — “Popstar”

Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne — “Whats Poppin (Remix)”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby — “Cry Baby”

Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby — “For the Night”

Best group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic *WINNER

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award

Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”

CeCe Winans – “Never Lost”

H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”

Kirk Franklin – “Strong God” *WINNER

Marvin Sapp – “Thank You for It All”

Tamela Mann — “Touch From You”

BET HER award

Alicia Keys featuring Khalid — “So Done”

Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper — “Baby Mama”

Bri Steves — “Anti Queen”

Chloe X Halle — “Baby Girl”

Ciara featuring Ester Dean — “Rooted”

SZA — “Good Days” *WINNER

Viewer’s choice award

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”

Chris Brown & Young Thug — “Go Crazy”

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled featuring Drake — “Popstar”

Drake featuring Lil Durk — “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby — “The Bigger Picture”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé — “Savage (Remix)” *WINNER

Silk Sonic — “Leave the Door Open”

Video of the year

Cardi B — “Up”

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP” *WINNER

Chloe X Halle — “Do It”

Chris Brown & Young Thug — “Go Crazy”

Drake featuring Lil Durk — “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Silk Sonic — “Leave the Door Open”

Video director of the year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard *WINNER

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best international act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria) *WINNER

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (Uk)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (Uk)

Youssoupha (France)

Best movie

“Coming 2 America”

“Judas and the Black Messiah” *WINNER

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“One Night in Miami”

“Soul”

“The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

Best actress

Andra Day *WINNER

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best actor

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman *WINNER

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars award

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin *WINNER

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the year award

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka *WINNER

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the year award

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James *WINNER

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

