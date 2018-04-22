(CNN) – The legendary Bette Midler is returning to Broadway!

The Tony Award-winner is reprising her role in the critically acclaimed revival production “Hello, Dolly!” it closes in August.

The show won four Tony Awards since it opened last year, including one for Midler’s performance. She starred in the production until January, when Bernadette Peters took the reins.

Midler is expected to return on July 17. She will be joined by David Hyde Pierce and Gavin Creel, who are also rejoining the cast to close out the acclaimed production.

After the show wraps on Broadway, a touring production is set to begin. The show will stop in many cities, including here in Boston. “Hello, Dolly!” opens at the Boston Opera House on August 6, 2019.

