FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – Beyoncé and Jay-Z are getting ready to perform at Gillette Stadium Sunday night. The show is the pair’s second tour at the stadium.

Special guest DJ Khaled is also set to perform.

The power couple’s show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

