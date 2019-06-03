LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - Beyoncé looked royal over the weekend as she channeled her inner lioness at the Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica, California.

The event’s theme was “a journey to the pride lands,” inspired by Disney’s “The Lion King.”

The popular singer voices the queen lioness, Nala, in the upcoming movie.

She wore a gold-sequence catsuit with a lion on the front and massive feathers on her shoulders to resemble a mane.

Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy, also got into the movie spirit by singing along to the “Circle of Life” while wearing a yellow gown and a colorful headdress at the event.

The Wearble Art Gala raised money for the non-profit called Where Art Can Occur.

“The Lion King” movie is slated to be released on July 19.

