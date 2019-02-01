The first family of hip hop is encouraging their fans to go vegan by offering them free concert tickets for the next 30 years.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are hosting a contest that challenges fans to eat plant-based meals in an effort to improve their overall health and reduce their carbon imprint on the Earth.

One lucky fan who pledges to take a more plant-based approach will receive free admission to Beyonce and Jay-Z performances by entering the sweepstakes by April 22 on The Greenprint Project’s website.

The couple recently joined forces to pen the intro to “The Greenprint,” a vegan cookbook written by Beyonce’s trainer Marco Borges.

They wrote having children is what brought them to adopt a vegan lifestyle.

