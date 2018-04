Beyonce and her sister took a tumble Saturday during their performance at the Coachella festival.

As Beyonce and Solange Knowles were performing Get Me Bodied, it appeared Beyonce fell while trying to lift up her sister, leaving them both laughing on stage as the show continued to go on.

Video footage of the fall was captured by Josh Hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)