FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Beyoncé has announced her much anticipated ‘Renaissance’ world tour, which will make a stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on August 1.

Ticketmaster says the best chance for fans to get a ticket is to register on their website for a chance to get an access code.

The online ticket seller is staggering sales for the ‘Renaissance’ tour based on each show’s location. The deadline to do so is February 10 for the Foxboro show.

The effort to spread out sales comes after Ticketmaster’s website overloaded in November and left fans unable to buy tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

That ticket disaster prompted a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to talk about Ticketmaster’s alleged monopoly in the industry.

