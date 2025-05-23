Billy Joel announced Friday that he is canceling all scheduled concerts following a medical diagnosis.

A statement on the singer’s Facebook page stated Joel’s doctor advised him to take a break from performing in order to recover. Joel was recently diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, the statement said, a disorder in which fluid builds up in the brain’s ventricles.

“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance,” the statement said.

Joel is undergoing physical therapy and is committed to prioritizing his health, the statement said.

“He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage,” it said.

All ticketholders for upcoming shows will automatically receive a refund, Joel’s team said.

