BOSTON (WHDH) - The upcoming Billy Joel concert at Fenway Park has been rescheduled for next year due to coronavirus concerns.

The “Piano Man” will now be performing on Aug. 4, 2021 as opposed to Aug. 28, 2020.

Ticket purchases for the 2020 concert will be honored for the rescheduled date.

Refund options will be emailed directly to ticket holders. Those who purchased tickets in person at the box office and would like a refund are asked to call 877-733-7699 for more information.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)