BOSTON (WHDH) - Billy Joel is returning to Fenway Park for a fifth consecutive year this summer.

Joel is slated to play at Boston’s beloved ballpark on Aug. 10.

Red Sox CEO and Live Nation say the magic of the “Piano Man” was in high demand.

Tickets will be on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 31.

