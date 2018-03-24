(CNN) – The movie “Black Panther” continues to rack up milestones.

Its latest accomplishment? It’s now the top-grossing superhero film of all time in North America, not accounting for inflation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Black Panther” has surpassed 2012’s “The Avengers” Saturday to become the no. 1 all-time in the superhero genre.

Variety also reported that the film should reach the $630 million mark at the U.S. box office this weekend. That would make the film the fifth-highest grossing movie in U.S. history, just behind “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Avatar,” “Titanic” and “Jurassic World.”

Globally, “Black Panther” has made more than $1.2 billion to date.

