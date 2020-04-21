Bon Jovi cancels summer tour, including 2 stops at TD Garden, due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Bon Jovi announced that they are canceling their summer tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band was slated to perform at the TD Garden on July 16 and 17.

Ticketholders will be given a refund, which Bon Jovi says will help them pay their bills or buy groceries.

“These are trying times,” the band said in a statement. “You’ve always been there for us and we’ll always be there for you.”

Bon Jovi added that fans can “look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together.”

