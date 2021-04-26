In this image from video, Jon Bon Jovi performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans will be able to rock out with Bon Jovi during their first drive-in concert next month.

The band will be playing on May 22 at drive-in theaters and cinemas across the United States, as well as parts of Canada and Ireland. Several of the locations are in New England.

Presale tickets will become available for The JBJ Experience members on Wednesday, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Thursday.

A full list of drive-in concert locations can be found here.

Our 1st drive-in concert is 5/22! One night only! Airing at drive-in theaters & cinemas near you. Presale for The JBJ Experience members is Wednesday 4/28. Public onsale this Thursday 4/29 at https://t.co/epbX9QykAa pic.twitter.com/JVnwamSQqd — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) April 26, 2021

