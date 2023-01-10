BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Calling has released its 2023 lineup, with headliners including Foo Fighters, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Alanis Morissette, Paramore, and Queens of the Stone Age.

The music festival is set to return to the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston on Memorial Day weekend.

Presale begins on Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m. To sign up for a presale code, click here.

The full day-to-day lineup is as follows:

Friday, May 26, 2023

The National

Niall Horan

Chelsea Cutler

Teddy Swims

Leon

Talk

Celisse

The Beaches

GA-20

Alisa Amador

Little Fuss

Blue Light

Bandits

Summer Cult

Brandie Blaze



Saturday, May 27, 2022

Noah Kahan

Flaming Lips

Mt. Joy

Fletcher

Joy Oladokun

Declan McKenna

The Aces

Loveless Neemz

The Q-Tip Bandits

Najee Janey

Actor Observer

Coral Moons

Chrysalis



Sunday, May 28, 2022

Bleachers

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Maren Morris

070 Shake

The Walkmen

The Linda Lindas

Wunderhorse

Genesis

Owusu

Juice

Mint Green

Couch

Ali McGuirk

Sorry Mom

Workman Song

A limited number of 3-Day General Admission tickets at $299.99, 3-Day General Admission Plus tickets at $499.99, 3-Day VIP tickets at $949.99,and 3-Day Platinum tickets at $1,899.99 will be available for presale at www.bostoncalling.com. Special limited 2-packs of 3-Day GA tickets for $589.99 and 3-Day GA Plus tickets for $949.99 will also be available.

