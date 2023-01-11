BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Calling presale begins Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m., organizers announced this week.
The music festival released its 2023 lineup Tuesday, with headliners including Foo Fighters, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Alanis Morissette, Paramore, and Queens of the Stone Age.
The music festival is set to return to the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston on Memorial Day weekend.
The full day-to-day lineup is as follows:
Friday, May 26, 2023
- The National
- Niall Horan
- Chelsea Cutler
- Teddy Swims
- Leon
- Talk
- Celisse
- The Beaches
- GA-20
- Alisa Amador
- Little Fuss
- Blue Light
- Bandits
- Summer Cult
- Brandie Blaze
Saturday, May 27, 2022
- Noah Kahan
- Flaming Lips
- Mt. Joy
- Fletcher
- Joy Oladokun
- Declan McKenna
- The Aces
- Loveless Neemz
- The Q-Tip Bandits
- Najee Janey
- Actor Observer
- Coral Moons
- Chrysalis
Sunday, May 28, 2022
- Bleachers
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
- Maren Morris
- 070 Shake
- The Walkmen
- The Linda Lindas
- Wunderhorse
- Genesis
- Owusu
- Juice
- Mint Green
- Couch
- Ali McGuirk
- Sorry Mom
- Workman Song
A limited number of 3-Day General Admission tickets at $299.99, 3-Day General Admission Plus tickets at $499.99, 3-Day VIP tickets at $949.99,and 3-Day Platinum tickets at $1,899.99 will be available for presale at www.bostoncalling.com. Special limited 2-packs of 3-Day GA tickets for $589.99 and 3-Day GA Plus tickets for $949.99 will also be available.
To sign up for a presale code, click here.
