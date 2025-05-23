BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Calling — an annual three-day music festival featuring artists T-Pain, Avril Lavigne, and Sublime this year — kicked off Friday afternoon at the Harvard Athletic Complex.

The festival announced several changes this year, including merging the green and red stages into one, adding an indoor arena, and increasing the number of water stations throughout the complex.

Organizers said the festival would take place rain or shine — and the weather continued to improve Friday. Although Thursday’s nor’easter soaked the Boston area, the chances of rain slimmed out for Friday, Saturday, and especially Sunday.

Friday’s concert lineup featured country headliners Luke Combs and Megan Moroney, along with artists Sheryl Crow, T-Pain, Infinity Song, and Thee Sacred Souls. TLC was originally scheduled to perform, but canceled due to a medical issue.

Saturday boasts headliners Fall Out Boy and Avril Lavigne, and features artists including Cage the Elephant, The Black Crowes, All Time Low, and James Bay.

On Sunday, festival-goers can jam out to headliners Dave Matthews Band and Vampire Weekend, as well as Sublime, Remi Wolf, Public Enemy, Goth Babe, and I Dont Know How But They Found Me.

Schedules for each day of Boston Calling can be found online.

When guests get hungry, they can enjoy a wide variety of concessions from El Jefe’s Taqueria, Tasty Burger, Dumpling Daughter, and Fomu Ice Cream, among a slew of other food stands.

In addition to the live tunes and grub, festival-goers can visit several activations including the Dunkin’ Scoop Shop, the Subaru of New England Tent, and the Electrolit Hydration Zone.

All bags will be searched at the gate, the festival noted. Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 6″ x 9″ or smaller do not need to be clear, but can have no more than one pocket, according to the website. All other larger bags must be clear and 12″ x 6″ x 12″.

For a full list of prohibited items, visit the Boston Calling website.

