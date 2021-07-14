BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Calling music festival on Wednesday announced a pair of additional bands that will be performing alongside longtime rock heavyweights Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine in 2022.

Run the Jewels and Black Pumas are now slated to perform next year on Memorial Day weekend from May 27-29 in Allston, according to festival organizers.

The much-anticipated festival will also include a lineup of over 60 other performers, although the additional acts have not yet been announced.

A limited number of three-day tickets are on sale now.

