Boston Common Christmas leaves Nova Scotia in time for tree lighting

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Christmas tree that lights up the Boston Common every winter is on its way from Nova Scotia Sunday.

The tree is making its trip South and is expected to be lit up on Nov. 29.

Nova Scotia gifts a tree to Boston every year as a “thank you” to the city for sending help after a deadly explosion in Halifax Harbor back in 1917 when two ships collided.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)