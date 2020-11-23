BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston area may see more of the Kardashian family after Tristan Thompson reportedly signed with the Celtics.

Sources told the Associated Press that Thompson agreed to a two-year, $19 million contract with the Celtics, ending his nine-year stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thompson has a 2-year-old daughter with media personality Khloe Kardashian.

Her sister, Kim Kardashian West, took to her Instagram Story to congratulate Thompson, writing, “Boston here we come!!!!”

Thompson averaged 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds in his nine seasons with the Cavaliers.

