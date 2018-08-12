MANSFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) – Boston police officers Kim Tavares and Stephen McNulty stole the show at Brad Paisley’s concert in Mansfield Saturday night, singing “God Bless America” to the crowd.

Paisley reached out to the officers on social media after a video of them singing in their patrol car went viral.

The country star posted their performance on Twitter writing, “Saw these two Boston Officers on Instagram singing in their squad car. Invited them to sing here in MA tonight… and Wow!”

Saw these two Boston Officers on instagram singing in their squad car. Invited them to sing here in MA tonight…and Wow! @bostonpolice pic.twitter.com/AUNySmh7WU — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) August 12, 2018

The two officers are now famous thanks to their viral “Cop Pool Karaoke” video, similar to late-night star James Corden’s “Car Pool Karaoke.”

Boston police also sang the praises of the talented duo, taking to Twitter to thank Bailey for inviting the officers.

Tavares and McNulty said they felt comfortable on stage and received a standing ovation.

