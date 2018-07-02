BOSTON (WHDH) – This year’s Boston Pops show will feature an all-female lineup of headliners. The concert and fireworks show is always a spectacular event with this year’s lineup ranging from the Indigo Girls to a pop star who grew up in the Boston area.

Pop star and Newton native, Rachel Platte, is one of the headliners for the 2018 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the Esplanade.

The legendary Rita Moreno will also grace the stage, singing her classics from West Side Story and helping to celebrate the contribution of immigrants to America.

“Rita is going to narrate a piece called, “Ellis Island: The Dream of America,” in which she will read the words of some immigrants of the Ellis Island timeframe,” Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart said.

Bloomberg Television and 7News are teaming up to bring the show to millions of viewers watching on television and online.

There will be an alternative viewing site on the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway where people can watch the performance on a giant screen.

A dress rehearsal of the performance is scheduled to take place Tuesday night, minus the fireworks, and is open to the public.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)