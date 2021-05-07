Boston Pops team up with Dropkick Murphys for special Mother’s Day tribute

"To Our Darlin' Mothers," sung by the Dropkick Murphys to the tune of "What Do You Do with a Drunken Sailor?", as part of the Boston Pops' Mother's Day tribute. (Photo: BSO)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Pops and conductor Keith Lockhart teamed up with the Dropkick Murphys to record a one-of-a-kind Mother’s Day tribute.

Featuring Boston Pops musicians and Maestro Lockhart, the song “To Our Darlin’ Mothers,” which is sung by the Dropkick Murphys to the tune of “What Do You Do with a Drunken Sailor?”, includes pandemic-tinged lyrics that will resonate with mothers and non-mothers alike, the Boston Symphony Orchestra said in a news release.

The video also includes clips of some of the moms in the Pops orchestra.

Video of the special song went live on the Boston Pops social media channels on Friday morning.

The song is also part of the BSO NOW stream, “The Boston Pops Celebrates Mother’s Day: Honoring Women,” which is currently available at www.bso.org/now.

