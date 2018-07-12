(AP) – Globe-trotting food chronicler Anthony Bourdain has received several posthumous Emmy nominations on Thursday.

Bourdain’s CNN series, “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” got six nods, including two personally for Bourdain as executive producer, host and writer. A seventh nod went to his “Explore Parts Unknown” on cnn.com.

Bourdain took his life in early June in eastern France, where he was working on an episode of his show. He was 61.

Also a celebrated author, Bourdain was known for using culinary traditions as a storytelling tool to explore cultures around the globe.

He won Emmy Awards from 2013 through 2016 for outstanding informational series or special for “Parts Unknown.”

