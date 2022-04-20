LENOX, MASS. (WHDH) - Bradley Cooper is looking for extras to appear in an upcoming movie shoot in Massachusetts.

Cooper, who made his directing debut with A Star Is Born, is now in need of extras for the Netflix film Maestro.

Cooper will direct and star in the film, which tells the story of legendary composer and Lawrence native Leonard Bernstein. Bernstein wrote the music for West Side Story.

Filming will take place at the Tanglewood music venue in Lenox from May 21 through May 26.

Casting directors are looking for men and women to play characters from the 1940s and 1980s. Men must be willing to get a period-era haircut and women must have natural colored hair.

Extras selected for the film will be paid for their participation.

