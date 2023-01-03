BOSTON (WHDH) - Brandy Carlile will headline Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Governor-elect Kim Driscoll’s inauguration on January 5.

Carlile said in a statement that she is thrilled to be honoring two barrier-breaking women. Gov.-elect Healey said she has been a fan of Carlile’s music for a long time and couldn’t think of a more perfect fit.

Healey and Driscoll are touring the state this week, hosting community service events and taking part in food and gift drives in the days leading up to inauguration.

Healey said giving back to the community is something she will continue to do.

“We are psyched to be here,” Healey said. “Kim and I are out and around the whole state. This is about bringing energy, this is about connecting with people, connecting with communities. We are one Commonwealth.”

Healey and Driscoll will be sworn in Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

