Britney Spears said in an Instagram post Thursday that she plans to move to Boston.

The 42-year-old “Princess of Pop” shared the news after claiming paramedics showed up at her hotel door “illegally” when she twisted her ankle Wednesday night.

Spears said she felt “completely harassed” but is getting stronger every day.

It’s uncertain whether the singer will leave California, but for now, Spears says she hopes for respect.

