Broadway producer arrested on child porn charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A Broadway producer whose first big-budget show was derailed by a con man’s false financial promises has been arrested on child porn charges.

The producer, Ben Sprecher (SPRECK-er), was arrested Tuesday on federal charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

He was released on $100,000 bail. His lawyer declined comment.

A criminal complaint prepared by a New York City police detective said Sprecher admitted he possessed child porn files.

The complaint said over 100 electronic files seized from Sprecher’s residence included a nearly 46-minute video of a pre-teen girl engaging in sex acts with an adult male.

Sprecher was the lead producer of “Rebecca,” a Broadway musical that was canceled before it was to open in fall 2012. A stockbroker later admitted he’d flimflammed the producers.

