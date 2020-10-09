Broadway will stay dark through May 30, 2021

(CNN) — All ticket sales for Broadway performances in New York City will be suspended through May 30, 2021, the Broadway League announced on Friday.

All 41 Broadway theaters have been closed since March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Show suspensions have repeatedly been extended since then by the league, the national industry association.

Theatergoers holding tickets for dates through May 30 should contact their point of purchase for details about exchanges and refunds, the league said.

Until now, shows weren’t due to return to the stage until at least January.

“With nearly 97,000 workers who rely on Broadway for their livelihood and an annual economic impact of $14.8 billion to the city, our membership is committed to re-opening as soon as conditions permit us to do so,” Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement.

“We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains.”

While Broadway has gone dark before, such as after the 9/11 terrorist attacks or due to strikes, the suspension of shows due to the Covid-19 pandemic has been the longest shutdown in its history, costing countless jobs and millions of dollars.

