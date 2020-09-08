(CNN) — Bruce Williamson, former lead singer of The Temptations, has died from coronavirus.

The 49-year old died Sunday evening at Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas, according to his business manager.

Williamson was with The Temptations for nearly 10 years, having replaced G.C. Cameron in the legendary Motown group.

The Temptations sold tens of millions of albums with hits like “My Girl” and “Get Ready.”

Williamson left the group in 2015 to focus on soul and gospel music.

His son made the death announcement on Fcebook Monday with the caption, “Hurt is not the word for it.”

Otis Williams, the only original member in the current Temptations line-up, said, “We mourn the loss of one of our brothers.”

