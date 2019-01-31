Bryce Dallas Howard roasted by Harvard theater troupe

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Bryce Dallas Howard has been roasted by a venerable Harvard theater troupe as it unveiled its first performance with female cast members.

The “Jurassic World” star was honored Thursday as Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

Cast members gently mocked the 37-year-old for her past roles in the Terminator and Twilight franchises and for her famous father, director Ron Howard.

After receiving the troupe’s coveted pudding pot, Howard told reporters she was grateful to be a part of the historic performance. She added: “It’s about time.”

The troupe announced last year it would cast women in performances, reversing a policy that students have protested in recent years.

Earlier, Howard rode through Harvard Square in the back of a convertible as extravagantly costumed troupe members sauntered alongside.

