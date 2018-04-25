BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston University is heading to Westeros!

“Game of Thrones“ fans have been speculating about the show’s upcoming final season, set to air in 2019, since the seventh season finale back in summer 2017.

This past winter, Boston University created a class to give a select group of film and television students the opportunity to write how they think the show should end.

The class, “Game of Thrones: The Virtual Final Season,” worked as a writers room to create and write six episodes to end the show.

BU is bringing the students’ writing to life on April 28-29 with staged readings of the episodes. The also event launches the university’s new arts space at 700 Beacon Street.

HBO, where the show airs, provided BU with the Iron Throne used on the show. Those who attend the readings have a chance to snap a photo on the throne.

The reading will also be live-streamed.

