(WHDH) — 7NEWS anchor Amaka Ubaka sat down virtually with Cambridge native Ben Affleck to discuss his latest movie “The Tender Bar.”

The Oscar winner served up a coming-of-age drama with “The Tender Bar” — a film following the journey of a boy growing up without a dad who dreams of becoming a writer.

The Amazon Original movie, inspired by the memoir of the same name by J. R. Moehringer, was filmed in the Boston area where Affleck grew up.

“It’s the greatest city,” Affleck said of Boston. “It’s the hub of the universe. I don’t know if anybody told you that.”

Young actor Daniel Ranieri plays Moehringer as a boy in the movie, while Affleck plays his bartending uncle who teaches him life lessons.

“The bond was great and we have that bond in real life now so it’s like filming was easy,” Ranieri said.

“The Tender Bar” was directed by George Clooney, who was spotted on the movie set in Wakefield back in April 2021.

When asked what makes Massachusetts such a great place to film a movie, Affleck said, “It’s beautiful. It’s tough. It’s magnificent. It’s hard. It’s poignant. It’s lovely…It really does have a lot of character and warmth and authenticity.”

Affleck, who has been one of Hollywood’s biggest names for more than 20 years, remains a big New England sports fan.

“I know you’re a big Tom Brady fan,” Ubaka said. “What do you think of Mac Jones?”

“I didn’t think we were going to delve into the touchiest conceivable subject that you could bring up but I love everybody,” he said. “I’m a big Patriots fan. I’m very excited about the Patriots. Belichick may well be the coach of the year this year.”

“I can’t help to think what Tom has done is incredible,” Affleck continued. “I mean, how do you go down to Tampa Bay and win the Super Bowl? I mean come on, you think Tampa Bay was going to win the Super Bowl before Tom Brady?”

He added that “I do have an enormous love and affinity and respect for Tom. Maybe it’s because old guys gotta stick together.”

Affleck gave high praise to Brady but would not give us the low down on his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

The two have spent time together in Boston in the past, including at a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park.

When asked about the relationship, Affleck joked, “Oh no! Out of time! I’m losing you!”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)