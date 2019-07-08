LONDON (WHDH) — Cardi B is pleading with her fans to return her wig that she threw during her performance at the Wireless Festival in London on Friday.
The 26-year-old rapper was performing a headline slot at the festival in Finsbury Park when she launched her wig into the crowd during a rendition of “Bodak Yellow.”
Cardi B later took to Twitter asking for her wig back.
“I GOT CARRIED AWAY …….I want my wig back. Dm me,” she tweeted alongside a video of the incident.
It is unclear if the person who snatched the wig reached out to Cardi B.
