LONDON (WHDH) — Cardi B is pleading with her fans to return her wig that she threw during her performance at the Wireless Festival in London on Friday.

The 26-year-old rapper was performing a headline slot at the festival in Finsbury Park when she launched her wig into the crowd during a rendition of “Bodak Yellow.”

Cardi B later took to Twitter asking for her wig back.

“I GOT CARRIED AWAY …….I want my wig back. Dm me,” she tweeted alongside a video of the incident.

It is unclear if the person who snatched the wig reached out to Cardi B.

I GOT CARRIED AWAY …….I want my wig back:/ Dm me . pic.twitter.com/YPAmSbb9uP — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 6, 2019

