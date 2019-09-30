(CNN) — Cardi B wowed Paris Fashion Week with an ensemble covering every inch of her body — including her face.

The Bronx rapper shared a video on Saturday of her standing by the Eiffel Tower wearing a floral-print bodysuit by British fashion designer Richard Quinn.

Cardi joked that she couldn’t even see.

“Make sure a car don’t hit me, cause a b—- can’t see,” she said in the video, as fans and paparazzi hovered nearby.

The unique outfit — which includes a matching coat, skirt, gloves, shoes and headpiece — was first showcased on the runway during London Fashion Week as a part of Quinn’s Fall 2019 collection.

While Cardi gave no explanation for why she was wearing the outfit, she did address fans who said they missed her at New York Fashion Week.

“I heard you… were missing me at Fashion Week New York,” she said in the video. “I’m here to serve it to you… and serve it to you cold.”

Paris Fashion Week runs through Oct. 1, 2019.

(Copyright (c) 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)